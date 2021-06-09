LEE'S SUMMIT - Missouri Department of Transportation crews were mowing along Interstate 470 in Lee's Summit when they stumbled across a box full of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia.
A Facebook post from MoDOT says they found a framed, autographed jersey of Chiefs Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson and a photo of tight end Tony Gonzalez.
The contents were found inside a box with a delivery address. A Facebook comment by MoDOT Kansas City says they are working on finding the owner.
A later post from MoDOT Kansas City said the items were turned into the Lee's Summit Police Department.