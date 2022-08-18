MISSOURI − Any cases of monkeypox must be reported to state or local health departments within one day of detection, according to an emergency rule issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
"Reporting of the monkeypox virus has not been required in the past, but due to its severity and the rapid increase in the number of cases, it is imperative for the local health authority or DHSS to be notified within one day of detection in order to take appropriate measures," the rule states.
DHSS says it has found "there is an immediate danger to the public health, safety or welfare, requiring the emergency action." The emergency amendment was filed on Aug. 15 and goes into effect on Aug. 29.
The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Aug. 4, when Missouri had 12 cases.
Now, 25 cases have reported in Missouri, while there are over 14,000 cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
The state health department has allocated doses of a vaccine used to prevent monkeypox to five regional distribution hubs across the state, including Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia, Butler County and St. Louis County, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Monkeypox is a viral infection that typically causes flu-like symptoms, including exhaustion, fever, fatigue, muscle aches and then a rash.
More information on how monkeypox spreads and its symptoms can be found on the CDC's website.