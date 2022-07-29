JEFFERSON CITY − The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is sending payments to 244,745 consumers in the U.S. and abroad who were defrauded by the Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme that affected consumers in dozens of countries.
A total of 2,587 Missouri consumers will receive a total restitution amount of $182,591.03.
Missouri and the FTC filed a joint complaint against Next Gen in 2018. The complaint alleged Next Gen and other corporations were part of a scheme sending tens of millions of deceptive personalized mailers to consumers around the world since 2013.
In total, $25 million is being returned to affected consumers, including many seniors.
The mailers had falsely told recipients they had won or were likely to win a substantial cash prize, as much as $2 million, in exchange for a fee ranging from $9 to $139.99.
Many consumers, including seniors, paid the defendants several times before realizing they had been scammed, according to the complaint.
The deadline for consumers to cash their checks or claim their PayPal payments is Oct. 17. Debit cards have a two-year expiration date and can be reissued without charge.
Recipients who have questions about their refund should contact the refund administrator, Rust Consulting, at 1-833-721-2728 or 1-612-509-2644 or admin@nextgenrefund.com. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.