PULASKI COUNTY — Deputies found methamphetamine and other substances after retrieving a stolen vehicle on Sunday.
The owner of the vehicle told Pulaski County deputies that a male suspect stole her vehicle outside a gas station while she was inside paying for gasoline, according to a news release. The female vehicle owner, who was not named in the release, said she knew the suspect and offered him a ride before she went inside the gas station on the 26000 block of Highway 17.
Two hours later, deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 28000 block of Spring Road. Deputies determined that this was the stolen vehicle and found two suspects, Kenneth Luke Harting and Kayla Boevingloh, inside it.
The suspects were arrested and placed in separate police vehicles. Harting attempted to hide a substance, which appeared to be methamphetamine, while in the patrol vehicle, deputies said.
After searching the stolen vehicle, deputies said they found a crystal-like substance, identified as 155 grams of methamphetamine, on the floor of the vehicle. They also found four rectangular pills.
A 133-gram bag of methamphetamine was found under the driver's seat and the male suspect had "a large amount of currency" with him, according to the release.
The three substances amounted to about 295 grams.
Both suspects were taken to the Pulaski County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
On Monday, Judge Colin Long issued warrants for both suspects. Harting is charged for delivery of a controlled substance and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, with a bond of $250,000. Boevingloh is charged with delivery of a controlled substance at a bond of $75,000.