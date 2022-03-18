More than 240,000 pounds of venison donated to MDC's Share the Harvest program

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM) report 242,774 pounds of venison were donated to the state’s Share the Harvest program this past deer season.
In a press release, MDC and CFM thanked hunters and meat processors throughout the state who contributed to the donation process. The organizations also expressed gratitude for the financial sponsors who helped the program such as statewide sponsors like Shelter Insurance, Bass Pro Shops and Feeding Missouri.
The Share the Harvest program began in 1992 and has since provided nearly 5 million pounds of venison.
The contributions this year came from thousands of hunters and included 5,053 whole deer. The donated deer meat goes to local food banks and pantries to help feed Missourians.