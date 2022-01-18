MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Conservation reported more than 290,000 deer were harvested during the 2021-2022 deer-hunting season, which ended Jan. 15.
In all, 143,049 were antlered bucks, 26,599 were button bucks and 124,022 were does, according to MDC.
“This year’s harvest total was slightly behind last year’s mark and about 3% above the previous five-year average,” MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said in a news release. “We’ve seen an increasing trend in statewide deer harvest for about the past eight years.”
Franklin County led the state with 6,392 harvests, followed by Texas County with 5,478 and Callaway County with 5,452.
Boone County hunters took 3,300 deer while Cole County had 1,833 harvests and Cooper County had 2,206.
“The deer population has continued to increase across much of southern Missouri at the same time that we’ve seen a population recovery in most of the counties impacted by the severe hemorrhagic disease outbreak that occurred in 2012," Isabelle said.
According to MDC, four firearms-related hunting incidents occurred during deer season. All were self-inflicted incidents, and one was fatal.