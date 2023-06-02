COLUMBIA - The Missouri Family Health Council, a nonprofit based out of Jefferson City, has made emergency contraception pill kits, more commonly known as morning-after pills, free for anyone with a Missouri address. This service became available on Thursday, June 1.
The contraception kits can be picked up at 30 locations across the state, or can be ordered online and shipped for free. The packaging is plain white without labels, so it remains discreet through the mail.
Columbia distribution locations include the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services building on Worley Street, Missouri Faith Voices on Shepard Boulevard, and Planned Parenthood on Providence Road.
Each kit comes with two emergency contraception pill packs, as well as condoms and brochures with information on resources and continued care.
Michelle Trupiano, the executive director for Missouri Family Health Council, said their goal is to increase access to family planning services across the state.
"These kits are not a solution to the access to abortion crisis that we are in in this state," Trupiano said. "However, this is one more tool that people will have in order to control their futures and accomplish what they envision."
Currently, most abortions are outlawed in the state, with exceptions for medical emergencies but not for instances of rape or incest.
MO Family Health Council runs the federal Title X family planning program in the state. It uses the program to fund several family planning services, now including the contraception kits.
"This is just one more avenue through that funding to ensure that folks have access to the services that they need," Trupiano added.
She said that the council ordered over 5,000 kits initially, and that a lot have already been requested.
"The uptick of this has been incredible, and we've received over 800 requests in just 24 hours. We know the need is great," she said. "We are committed to looking at sustainable ways to keep this going."
She says they are currently looking at other funding opportunities to continue the service.
Morning-after contraception pills contain levonorgestral, also known as Plan B. They can be up to 89% effective when taken within 72 hours after intercourse and are most effective when taken immediately after.
The one-dose pill sold over the counter usually costs about $50.
Emma McVady, a 2022 MU graduate who lives in Columbia, said she thinks money is a major deterrent for buying Plan B.
"I think the most important thing is that it's going to stop a lot of unwanted pregnancies because I feel like one of the biggest reasons people don't buy Plan B, even if they don't want to get pregnant, is because of the money," she said.
McVady also thinks the ability to receive the pills confidentially is important.
"I think when you go into a public place and you have to confront a worker who might be a man, or they might be older than you, or they might be an authority figure who you don't really want knowing your business and passing judgement over you," she said. "That's definitely a deterrent for buying any contraceptive, condom, or a Plan B pill."
She added that the new mailing system removes many of the hurdles women who want morning-after pills face.
"It's just one more hurdle you have to go over," McVady said. "Get in your car, drive there, see people that are going to judge you, pay $50, pretty much every single one of those barriers are now removed, and I think that's really positive."
KOMU 8 reached out to Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Andrew Bailey's offices for statements but has not received a reply.