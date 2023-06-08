STONE COUNTY − The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 2-year-old child drowned at Table Rock Lake Monday night.
The 2-year-old girl was not wearing a personal flotation device and entered the water in an "unknown manner" around 6:30 p.m., according to MSHP's incident report.
The child, from Ozark, Missouri, was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where she was pronounced dead on Wednesday afternoon, according to the report.
This was Troop D's second drowning for 2023.