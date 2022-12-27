COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over the Christmas counting period, which ran from 6 p.m. Dec. 23 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 26.
No drownings or boating accidents were reported, which is significantly less than last year's holiday season, the highway patrol said.
Of the three fatality crashes, which are now being investigated, two occurred in Troop F's region and one occurred in the Troop D region.
On Dec. 24, Kristan Price of Florence, Missouri, was killed when the vehicle she was driving traveled into the westbound lanes of Highway 50 and hit another vehicle before returning to eastbound lanes, according to MSHP. Her vehicle then overturned. It is unknown whether she was wearing a seatbelt during the crash or not.
Samuel Mitchell, 63 from Joplin, was announced dead when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the right side of the road and hit the concrete cap of vertical culvert on Dec. 25. This incident took place on Apricot Road, south of Joplin. Five other people were injured, including two juveniles. No one in the vehicle was reported to be wearing a seatbelt, MSHP said.
Another fatality occurred on Dec. 26. Susan Graham, 73 from Arcola, Missouri, was pronounced dead after a head-on crash on Highway 54 in Camden County. Another driver crossed the center of the road and was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
In total, the MSHP investigated 306 crashes, 87 of those involving injury or death. There were 52 investigations into DWIs, the patrol said.