PULASKI COUNTY − A 5-year-old boy was flown to a Columbia hospital after he was struck by a tractor trailer Wednesday in Pulaski County.
The incident happened on east Interstate 44, near the 157.4 mile marker, at 5:50 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The report says the 5-year-old walked onto the interstate and was struck by a Kenworth Tractor Trailer, driven by a 66-year-old male from St. Louis.
KY3 reports that investigators found the child unconscious.
The child, from Waynesville, was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries, according to the report.
The child is still in critical condition but MSHP Sgt. Mike Mitchell said he was told the boy's injuries are non-life threatening.
Mitchell said the child has development disabilities and is known to be a flight risk.
"[He] left his residence when the parent was briefly preoccupied," Mitchell said. "Wandered towards the interstate."
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department acknowledged the crash on Facebook just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. The department said the interstate would be closed for an extended amount of time. It also asked the community to "say a prayer for those involved."