JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is adding a new expansion to the crime laboratory at the Jefferson City headquarters. MSHP will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday to unveil a DNA Section addition.
The new DNA section in the GHQ annex will allow for faster DNA processing for Missouri law enforcement agencies to use. In an e-mailed statement, MSHP's Director of Public Information explained how this new addition will help public safety officials in the state.
"The expansion will house the DNA section which will allow for more efficient processing and examination of DNA evidence," Captain John Hotz said.
Any law enforcement agency in Missouri will be able to use the new DNA addition to the crime lab for free. While the ribbon cutting ceremony is Wednesday morning, Captain Hotz explained in an e-mail the equipment is not quite ready to use.
"The construction has just been completed," Hotz said. "The equipment must be set up and tested before they can begin use."
Governor Mike Parson and Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten are expected to be special guests at the ceremony. Social distancing and face masks will be required at the event.