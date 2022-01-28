SHANNON COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department are requesting the public's help in an investigation surrounding the discovery of human remains.
According to a press release from MSHP, human remains were discovered on Jan. 12 near Highway 60 in Winona.
Officials recovered the remains and conducted an autopsy that determined the cause of death was homicide.
MSHP is asking for the public’s help in determining the person’s identity and any information regarding the investigation.
The release said the victim is a female around 55 years old with two tattoos and black hair. Photos of the tattoos can be found here.
Any person with information should contact Troop G Headquarters at 417-469-3121.