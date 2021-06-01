JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released information on all reported fatalities from the holiday weekend.
According to a release there were six traffic fatalities, one boating fatality, and one drowning fatality statewide.
Two traffic fatalities occurred on Saturday, May 29. The first occurred on Missouri Highway 364 near Bryan Road in St. Charles County. Brenda E. Mahoney, 55, of Wentzville, died when the vehicle she was driving struck another vehicle in a head on collision. Mahoney was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others involved in the crash have injuries, one of which is severe. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt.
The second occurred on I-64 near the 11th Street exit in St. Louis. Barry W. Light, 32, of Pevely, died after crashing his motorcycle into a concrete barrier.
Two traffic fatalities occurred on Sunday, May 30. The first occurred near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Fourth Street in Rockville. Timmy L. McIntire, 29, of Rockville, was killed after his motorcycle ran off the road and struck a utility pole. McIntire was not wearing a helmet.
The second occurred near the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Broadmoor in Green County. Nathaniel L. Linkins, 20, of Republic, was killed after his motorcycle hit a curb and flipped onto a median, ejecting him from the vehicle. Linkins was wearing a helmet.
Two traffic fatalities occurred on Monday, May 31. The first one occurred on Missouri Route D near Jack North Road in Eldridge. Leonard R. Byars, 80, of Eldridge died after his car ran off the road and struck a tree. Byars was not wearing a seatbelt. Byars was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second occurred on Miller Road near East Prairie, in Mississippi County. Conor P. Chance, 21, of East Prairie, died after his car ran off the road and struck a tree. It is unknown if Chance was wearing a seatbelt. Chance was pronounced dead at the scene.
The boating fatality occurred at Rinquelin Trail Lake in Maries County on Sunday, May 30. Paul W. Becker, 77, of Crocker, died after he fell overboard and did not resurface.
The drowning occurred in Iron County. No other details have been released.
In all, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 270 crashes, 82 injuries, 112 DWI arrests and 77 drug arrests.
MSHP also reported 10 boat crashes, two boating related injuries, one drowning, 8 BWIs and 2 drug related arrests on water.