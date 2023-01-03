The Missouri State Highway Patrol recorded two deaths and 75 injuries during New Year's weekend, according to a news release.
Both fatal traffic crashes occurred in the Poplar Bluff area.
Troopers investigated 243 crashes and issued 104 DWIs. There were no boat crashes or drownings reported.
This occurred over a 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Roger Vinson, 63, of Piggott, AR, died Saturday when he crashed at an intersection in Stoddard County.
Roger G. Morrow, 55, of Benton, MO, died on Sunday when he drove off the right side of the road and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was reportedly wearing a seat belt.