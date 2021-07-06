JEFFERSON CITY - AAA expected a record breaking number of people traveling across the nation during the Fourth of July weekend.
According to a press release, troopers across Missouri worked 312 traffic crashes, including seven fatalities and 12 boating crashes, including one fatality. There were no drownings reported during the holiday weekend.
There were also 144 DWI arrests, eight BWI arrests and 124 drug related arrests.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
A 15-year-old girl from Norwood, Missouri, died after the vehicle she was a passenger in traveled off the road and overturned. The crash occurred on Owens Road, north of Norwood. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to MSHP.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Robert McDermid, 66, of Joplin, died after another vehicle failed to yield and struck his vehicle. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 66 in Duquesne. McDermid was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to MSHP.
Shane Donty, 46, of Hillsboro, died after walking into the path of a vehicle on Missouri Highway 30 in Jefferson County.
Jeffery Smith, 35, of Stover, died after a vehicle turned left in front of the motorcycle he was driving, causing a crash. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 52 in Morgan County. Smith was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to a crash report.
Anela Ratkusic, 42, of St. Louis, died when another vehicle failed to yield and struck the vehicle she was a passenger in. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 67 in St. Francois County. Ratkusic was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to MSHP.
There was one boating fatality on Saturday. No details were provided.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
Storm Cooper, 29, of Tampa, Florida, died after the vehicle he was a passenger in failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 266 near Springfield, Missouri. Cooper was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to MSHP.
Dorcey Folsom, 39, of Buffalo, Missouri, died after being struck by a vehicle on Missouri Highway 32 near Buffalo.