MISSOURI − Eight people died over Christmas weekend in traffic crashes, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
This occurred over a 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Thursday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
MSHP provided preliminary statistics for the Christmas holiday weekend.
Troopers investigated the following:
- Traffic crashes: 310
- Traffic crash injuries: 92
- Traffic crash fatalities: 4
- Driving while impaired (DWI): 67
Last year, MSHP recorded 746 accidents statewide and investigated 307 of those crashes. There were 10 fatalities and 86 injuries. Troopers arrested 62 people for driving while impaired.
Two of the four fatalities investigated by MSHP occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring area, and the two others occurred in the Troop F, Jefferson City area. The other four fatalities were investigated by Kansas City PD, St. Louis Metropolitan PD, Overland PD and Wentzville PD.
There were five traffic fatalities on Friday, Dec. 24.
Zachary M. Sutton, 32, of De Soto, Missouri, died when the vehicle he was operating crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to previous KOMU 8 coverage.
Kenneth H. Mustain, 57, of Camdenton, died when the ATV he was operating traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Cesar Estrada-Lopez, 18, of Bridgeton, Missouri, died when the motorcycle he was operating struck the rear of another vehicle and he was ejected onto the highway, according to MSHP. A third vehicle swerved to avoid striking the motorcycle and struck Estrada-Lopez.
Zachary M. Ward, 28, of Kansas City, died when he was ejected from his car after losing control of his vehicle while taking an exit, according to MSHP. The vehicle struck a guardrail, went off the roadway, traveled down an embankment and overturned multiple times.
A pedestrian was struck and killed near West Florissant and Thrush Avenue in St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.
Two traffic fatalities occurred on Christmas Day.
A pedestrian was struck and killed at Midland Boulevard and Woodson Road in St. Louis County. The Overland Police Department is investigating.
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred on David Hoekel Parkway over Interstate 70 in St. Charles County. Officers from the Wentzville Police Department are investigating.
There was one fatality on Sunday.
Amy L. Veit, 37, of Lonedell, Missouri, died when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and she overcorrected, according to MSHP. Her vehicle began skidding and struck the front of another vehicle. Veit was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
There were no boating crashes or drownings over the 2021 Christmas holiday counting period.