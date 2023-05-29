MISSOURI - As of Monday night, Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported 96 crashes, 10 traffic deaths and 83 injuries during Memorial Day weekend.
Additionally, officers have made 107 driving while intoxicated arrests and seven boating while intoxicated arrests since 6 p.m. Friday.
For tracking purposes, MSHP said the holiday weekend period started at 6 p.m. Friday and ends on Monday at 11:59 p.m.
After the end of last year's Memorial Day counting period, MSHP reported 13 traffic-related deaths and 507 injuries. MSHP also reported 131 driving while intoxicated arrests and seven arrests for boating while intoxicated.
As previously reported by KOMU 8 News, MSHP urges drivers to use safe driving practices. These include wearing a seatbelt, remaining vigilant as a driver, avoiding distractions while driving, and never driving while under the influence of an intoxicating substance.
Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports can be viewed here. Arrest reports can also be viewed online here.