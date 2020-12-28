MISSOURI-- The Missouri State Highway Patrol provided the following preliminary statistics related to the Christmas holiday weekend.
Five people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
Troopers investigated the following:
- Traffic crashes: 175
- Traffic crash injuries: 55
- Traffic crash fatalities: 5
- Driving while impaired (DWI): 62
Last year during the 30-hour Christmas counting period, there were 278 traffic crashes statewide. In those crashes, three people were killed and another 111 were injured. During the 2019 Christmas holiday, troopers arrested 20 people for driving while impaired.
There were no boating crashes or drownings over the 2020 Christmas holiday counting period.
Two traffic fatalities occurred in the Troop A, Lee's Summit, area; one traffic fatality occurred in each of the Troop C, Weldon Spring, Troop F, Jefferson City, and Troop G, Willow Springs, areas.
One person died in a traffic crash during the counting period on Dec. 24. Three people died in traffic crashed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. There were no traffic fatalities on Saturday, Dec. 26. One person died in a traffic crash on Sunday, Dec. 27.
