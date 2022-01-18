MSHP says 'Gotham City' emergency alert was a monthly test

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an emergency alert sent out Tuesday afternoon was a test message and there is no current alert.
The emergency alert referenced Gotham City, Missouri and the Joker's purple and green car. There is not a Gotham City in Missouri.
This was meant to be a test message, THERE WAS NO ALERT. pic.twitter.com/VZMfEHI28c— MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) January 18, 2022
The alert read "GOTHAM CITY MO PURPLE/GREEN 1978 DODGE 3700 GT UKIDME" and came in a little before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
MSHP said it regularly tests the Blue Alert system to ensure it works properly when needed. During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be sent to the public.
A second public safety alert was issued just before 5:30 p.m. to confirm that the original alert was a test.