MSHP seeks assistance in locating suspect wanted for shooting at trooper

CARTER COUNTY − The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is requesting assistance in locating 47-year-old Christopher Storlie.
An officer attempted to stop Storlie after he failed to signal on Parsons Road, north of US Highway 60, around 1:19 a.m. on Dec. 18, according to a news release from MSHP Troop G.
Following a short pursuit, the suspect stopped his vehicle, exited, and began firing at the trooper, the release said.
The patrol car of the trooper was struck several times, but the trooper was not injured. The suspect vehicle then left in an unknown direction.
Storlie's white, 2006 Cadillac Escalade had a Minnesota license plate, bearing registration number DWH-273. MSHP believes Storlie may be traveling to Illinois. He also has ties to Minnesota.
Storlie should be considered armed and dangerous, MSHP said.
Anyone with information regarding the described vehicle or suspect is asked to call the Troop G Headquarters at 417-469-3121.