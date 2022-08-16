JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is inviting the public to provide feedback as part of a public opinion survey regarding the agency's overall performance, among other issues.
Feedback is being sought for matters including safety and security, officers' attitudes and competency, concerns regarding crime and social issues, behavioral attitudes and overall agency performance.
The survey opens Tuesday and runs through the end of the month.
Members of the public can access the survey here or through the highway patrol's website.