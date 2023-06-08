HICKORY COUNTY − A Houston, Missouri, man drowned Wednesday at Pomme de Terre Lake, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Around 2:40 p.m., Steven Kessler, 59, jumped into the water from a boat about 20 yards from shore near Lightfoot Resort, according to an incident report.
Kessler yelled that he couldn’t breathe, and witnesses threw him a life jacket, but they were unable to keep him above water as they brought him to land. Witnesses conducted CPR until medics arrived and took Kessler to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, where he was pronounced dead.
MSHP said this was Troop D's third drowning for 2023, after 2-year-old girl drowned at Table Rock Lake Monday night.