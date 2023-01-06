JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) announced Friday that its Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will participate in a human trafficking initiative Jan. 9 through Jan. 13.
The initiative aims to educate and bring awareness to drivers, the general public and law enforcement officers.
The agenda covers what to watch out for and action-steps in a trafficking situation.
According to a press release, human trafficking is occurring in every U.S. and Mexican state and in all Canadian provinces. U.S. citizens are not only being trafficked in U.S. borders, but also in these other areas.
MSHP will be joined by agencies across these areas for the initiative.
MSHP superintendent, Colonel Eric T. Olson, said human trafficking typically involves transportation systems such as Missouri roadways.
"Our commercial vehicle drivers, inspectors, law enforcement officers, and the general public need to know what to look for and how to respond to these situations to help rescue the vulnerable people being exploited," Olson said.
According to MSHP, some signs of trafficking include:
- The presence of an older "boyfriend" or "girlfriend"
- Travel with an older individual who is not a guardian
- Signs of psychological coercion
- Lack of control over their schedule
- Physical harm
- Poor health
- Robotic-like responses
- Substance abuse or addictions
Suspected human trafficking can be reported by calling 1-888-373-7888.