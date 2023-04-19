COLUMBIA — Columbia health experts are warning residents of an "uptick" of ticks and tick diseases in Missouri.
On Wednesday, MU Health Care infectious disease specialist Dr. Andres Bran discussed tick-borne illnesses and how people can protect themselves and their families.
Bran says seeing more ticks in warmer weather is nothing new, however, he predicts this season will be worse than any previous season.
"Every year, the numbers of cases that we see keep going up and up and up," he said.
Tick-related diseases MU Health Care sees the most are Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis, tularemia, and some viruses like the Heartland or Bourbon virus.
Factors contributing to the increase in ticks are climate change and a direct relationship to deer populations, Bran explained. Missouri experienced the third warmest winter of all time 2022-23 season, according to KOMU 8's Chief Meteorologist Matt Beckwith. Only the 1931-32 and 1889-1890 winter seasons were warmer.
"The deer populations pretty much across the Midwest continue to increase year after year, so the more deer that we see, the higher the tick population that we're going to be exposing ourselves to," he said.
David Arrant, a Columbia resident, says although he's personally never dealt with a tick-borne illness, his friend had to find alternative meats because he contracted a disease.
"He actually got a disease from a tick where he couldn't eat a lot of the basic meats anymore because of that tick bite," Arrant said.
He says situations like this shock him.
"Never did I think that was a real thing," Arrant said. "That kind of freaked me out that this is real and not just something you read on the internet."
There are a couple of ways to avoid being a victim, according to Bran, including being vigilant when outside in wooded or grassy areas, or even in your backyard. He says to consider wearing long sleeves and light-colored pants.
"That way it's easier to identify the ticks attached to your clothing," Bran said.
He also suggests performing routine tick checks on both pets and humans to prevent potential spreads. Some insect repellents contain DEET or picaridin, which work well against ticks.