COLUMBIA - One MU research project may help to solve a food insecurity crisis along Midwestern rivers' ecosystems.
MU researcher Mark Morgan has studied the invasive Asian carp species for about a decade. In that time, Morgan said that the species has grown exponentially and could reach potentially reach larger waters.
"It is growing rapidly every year," Morgan said. "The biggest threat is that the carp would actually get in the Great Lakes. If that were to happen, it would disrupt a multibillion-dollar commercial and recreational fishing industry."
The invasive Asian carp species have out-competed other fish species in rivers, which has caused concerns for if the population has reached the Great Lakes.
But another problem is there is a lack of market for them, and most people do not want to eat them, according to Morgan.
"It's so ironic because people in the United States often think of it as a low value fish,” Morgan said. "But actually when the tests are conducted, it is turned out to be a nutrient-rich food."
Morgan decided to find a way to powder the species. In that, he was able to keep the nutritional value from the carp, which will can be used to help populations facing food insecurities around the world.
Asian carp have sufficient amounts of iron, protein, potassium, calcium and the essential amino acids. It could be of help to a country like Haiti, where nearly 50% of women of reproductive age are anemic.
Morgan partnered with Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization focused on feeding populations. He learned that the organization's biggest need was protein-based nutrients. Convoy of Hope then offered to send all his protein foods for free to countries that need it. A test batch of the powder was sent out to Haiti.
Morgan's hope is to continue to distribute the product to as many populations facing food insecurities as possible.