COLUMBIA― The University of Missouri School of Medicine Department of Emergency Medicine has joined a nationwide study to evaluate repurposed medications in the search for effective, safe treatments for mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
Repurposed medications are medications already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for other indications and uses.
“We are very pleased to be taking part in this important research project,” Matthew Robinson, MD, principal investigator and chair for the School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine, said.
“There currently are no approved prescription medications that can be given easily at home to treat mild-to-moderate COVID early in its course to prevent worsening of symptoms and reduce the need for hospitalization.”
ACTIV-6, “The Randomized Trial to Evaluate Efficacy of Repurposed Medications,” is a nationwide double-blind study expected to enroll nearly 15,000 participants from across the nation through its website, and call center, 833-385-1880.
The study has recently expanded its testing platform to evaluate and study three repurposed medications in the search for effective, safe treatments for mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
The website and phone call-based enrollment allows people anywhere within the US diagnosed with COVID-19 as outpatients to help test potential COVID-19 treatments without leaving home.
The study is now currently testing these repurposed medications:
- Fluticasone, an inhaled steroid commonly prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease;
- Fluvoxamine, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), often prescribed for depression; and
- Ivermectin, used to treat parasitic infections
“We know the need for outpatient treatment will continue to grow as we see more cases, so this is a vital public health need,” Robinson said.
In order to be eligible for the study, participants must be 30 years old or older, have had a positive COVID-19 test within the past 10 days, and have at least two symptoms of the illness for seven days or less.
Those symptoms include fatigue, difficulty breathing, fever, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, chills, headache, sore throat, nasal symptoms, and/or new loss of sense of taste or smell.
Participation in the study involves taking the medication and keeping track of symptoms over 90 days through online surveys. The medications are shipped at no cost to participants.
The study that MU has joined is part of the National Institutes of Health-funded Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) led by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. The Duke Clinical Research Institute serves as the study’s clinical coordinating center, partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center as the study’s data coordinating center.