JEFFERSON CITY − Various bills regarding firearms and carrying a concealed weapon (CCW) were proposed and discussed Monday on the House floor and during the House Rules committee hearing.
HB 282 would loosen firearm restrictions. Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-MO), the bill's sponsor, said the bill had its third reading Monday.
Currently, it is a crime to be on a bus with a dangerous weapon or carry a weapon in a terminal. HB 282 would allow a concealed carry permit holder to lawfully carry firearms on public transportation.
Anyone with a permit would also be able to carry a firearm while traveling by bus. However, this bill does not apply to property of Amtrak or any partnership in which Amtrak engages.
Right now in Missouri, an individual is not eligible for a concealed carry permit, a lifetime permit or extended concealed carry permit if the applicant has pled guilty to, entered a plea of no contest, or been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment of a term exceeding one year.
Individuals also are not eligible if they have pleaded guilty to one or more misdemeanor offenses involving crimes of violence within a five-year period, immediately preceding application for the permit.
This bill would remove the ban on eligibility for a concealed carry permit, a lifetime permit or extended concealed carry permit if the applicant has pled guilty to or entered a plea of no contest of such crimes.
"So, if a judge issues a suspended imposition of sentence [SIS], it means you do not actually have a conviction," Schnelting said. "In some cases, the judge may not feel like a conviction, or the crime fits the conviction and the stigma that will go along with it. So he'll issue a SIS. In those cases, if you've not been convicted of a crime, you ought to be able to still have your constitutional rights secured."
HB 282 would lower the age requirement for concealed carry permits from at least 19 to 18 years of age or older.
"Somebody recently said, 'If House Bill 282 passes, it's going to be the wild, wild west out there,'" Schnelting said. "The reality is, it's not going to become the wild, wild west. We're just allowing more freedom to those who are lawfully able to or who those who have a lawful CCW permit to be able to defend themselves. So I think it's a crime deterrent."
HB 571 was also listed for perfection Monday on the House floor. Under the bill, a school officer commissioned by a district school board or a school protection officer should not be prohibited from carrying a firearm into any school, onto any school bus or onto the premises of any event that is sponsored or sanctioned by a school district.
In Monday's House Rules committee hearing, three gun-related bills passed.
HB 712 would establish the "Anti-Red Flag Gun Seizure Act." For purposes of the bill, "red flag law" is defined as any gun control law, order or measure that directs the seizure of any firearm of an individual without the adjudication of a contested court case.
Any red flag law that directs the confiscation of any firearm from any "law-abiding citizen" should not be enforced within Missouri, according to the bill.
Firearms, accessories or ammunition could still be seized as evidence by law enforcement in the course of an investigation. However, no state entity, person or political subdivision should have the authority to enforce or attempt to enforce a red flag law.
This bill passed 7-3 in the Rules Committee. It will be added to the House calendar to be heard on the House Floor.
The Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action, a group that supports gun control, is opposed to HB 712.
"It's a really extremist effort to expand what we call nullification in Missouri. And it's not the direction that we should be going in Missouri right now," Kristin Bowen, a Missouri chapter leader for Moms Demand Action, said. "We think that the legislature should be moving in the other direction, to look at things that would actually keep us safe instead of further expanding unconstitutional measures, like the Second Amendment Preservation Act, or or this new bill [HB 712]."
Meanwhile, HB 485 passed 7-3 in the Rules committee. This bill would allow the concealed carrying of firearms in churches and other places of worship by a person with a valid concealed carry permit.
Supporters say the bill ensures that the right to bear arms is not stripped upon entering a place of worship.
Each church and place of worship could still exercise their private property rights to exclude firearms with the placing of a sign if they feel it is appropriate, according to the bill sponsor, Rep. Ben Baker (R-Neosho).
"Otherwise, if the person who is a law abiding citizen and law abiding gun owner has the CCW permit, then they can carry in church without asking permission," Baker said.
According to the bill, 40 other states currently allow for the concealed carry of firearms in churches.
But Bowen says the bill would eliminate the "insight that faith communities would have into who exactly is carrying hidden loaded firearms into their houses of worship."
"And that is a dangerous move," Bowen said. "I think if the goal is to address the problem of keeping congregations safe, they already have mechanisms in place in Missouri to allow people to protect congregations and meetings in churches. What this would do is make it harder for our faith leaders to keep their spaces safe."
Baker claims the opposite and says the bill would make churches safer.
"... Because the people [carrying firearms] would have to have a CCW permit. Because now,, a pastor can give permission to someone who doesn't have training, who doesn't have a CCW permit, and they could carry in church," Baker said.
HB 602 unanimously passed in the Rules committee. This bill would allow the discharge of a firearm from a stationary vehicle.
Currently, a person commits the offense of unlawful use of a weapon if they discharge or shoot a firearm from a motor vehicle.
The bill also would establish "Blair’s Law," which provides that a person commits the offense of unlawful use of a weapon if, with criminal negligence, they discharge a firearm within or into the limits of any municipality.
HB 602 will be added to the House calendar to be heard on the House floor.