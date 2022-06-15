KANSAS CITY, MO - According to NBC affiliate KSHB, multiple school districts in the Kansas City area are cancelling school in response to a mass shooting threat the Blue Springs School District received on Wednesday.
In a letter to families, the district said the Blue Spring Police Department received a call regarding a social media post that discussed a threat of a mass shooting.
Both the Blue Spring Police Department and the FBI are looking to find who posted the threat.
The department believes the person who made the threat is violent.
In a statement from the FBI, the bureau said it is taking all precautions.
A school resource officer at the Blue Springs School District told KSHB that SRO's will be on heightened alert when they are at all summer school locations in the district Wednesday.
The district said it will inform families of any updates before or at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
In an abundance of caution, nearby Lee's Summit R-7 School District Independence Missouri School Districts, Grain Valley Schools, Fort Osage School District, Odessa R-VII, Lone Jack School District and the Oak Grove R-VI School District are also cancelling all school activities for Wednesday.
Due to the threat related to the BSSD of an unspecified mass shooting, the ISD will cancel summer school and activities and closed Early Education sites for Wednesday, June 15th. No threat has been made in relation to the ISD, but we are canceling out of an abundance of caution.— Dale Herl (@DrDaleHerl) June 15, 2022
All summer school, Valley Kids, and other student programs are canceled today. BSSD canceled all school activities for today after receiving information about a possible threat of a shooting. We are closing as a precaution.— Grain Valley Schools (@GV_Schools) June 15, 2022