JEFFERSON CITY -- Community members came together Wednesday to work on a mural that has made its way all around Missouri.
The Missouri Bicentennial Paint for a Cause has brought together more than 12,000 people since 2019 to assist in finishing the project by lending their hand to paint.
The project was started by artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey, who brought panels from the 12 foot by 30 foot mural all over the state. The mural itself features various symbols of Missouri. The pair, along with volunteers, assists citizens with painting small triangles to mark their place in this historic piece.
Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Lincoln University collaborated to bring the interactive project to Jefferson City on Wednesday.
Visitors made their painting contribution to the mural at the Missouri State Capitol from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Afterwards, it moved to Lincoln University in the Scruggs University Center Ballroom, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Kehoe and Lincoln University President Jerald Jones Woolfolk welcomed the opportunity to host the mural on the last leg of its traveling tour.
“The Missouri State Capitol is one of the most noticeable symbols of the State of Missouri, making it a fitting location for the final phase of this historic project commemorating Missouri’s Bicentennial,” Kehoe said. “I am glad to celebrate this special day with another great institution, and historical landmark, as the mural also makes a stop at Lincoln University.”
“Our founders of Lincoln University, veterans of the Civil War, were residents of Missouri who fought hard to not only come home, but to bring the opportunity for education back with them," Woolfolk added. "This unique experience for our students, faculty and staff is another way we can leave our mark on state history and I thank Lieutenant Governor Kehoe for his partnership.”
This is Lincoln University President Jerald Woolfolk painting on the “W” of the Great Seal of Missouri. @GovParsonMO was said to have painted part of that letter this morning. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/TZgxg7GAre— Makenzie Kenny (@KennyMakenzie) March 10, 2021
The mural was created to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Missouri becoming the 24th state. Eventually the artwork will be permanently housed in the Truman Building in Jefferson City.
According to Kehoe, the project is only 1,300 participants away from breaking a Guinness World Record for most people to paint by number. The number to beat is currently 13,284 participants.
One Columbia mother and her son were eager to come to Lincoln University to make their contribution to the mural.
"It's not really explainable. It's just one of those feelings where, you know, like, you feel a sense of accomplishment," Noah Sill said.
His mother, Tracy Sill, said they came to make their mark on a lasting work of art that will live in the Capitol.
"We just thought it would be neat to say that we had some artwork hanging in the Capitol," she said. "We can visit for years to come and say I did a little tiny piece of that."
The final work will be revealed on July 4 in Cape Girardeau. According to project organizers the mural is set to be finished by June 1. Until then, you can visit the Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau to help complete the mural.