COLUMBIA - Missouri is one of four states with job searches 4% below the national average, according to CNBC data.
Some local businesses are doing what they can to hire people. Bass Pro Shops in Columbia is offering new hires a $750 bonus through July 1.
"At the beginning of the pandemic, we saw unprecedented amount of people interested in being outdoors and getting involved in nature," Group Sales Manager Jesse Thompson said. "We're looking for people to fulfill our customer's needs and bond with people who have a similar interest outdoors."
People who are interested can apply online and select the Columbia location.
Missouri ended its federal unemployment benefits on June 12. Gov. Parson said he ended programs to “address workforce shortages across the state."
"The $750 is an incentive for people to give us a shot at employment," Thompson said. "Everyone enjoys working here and it's a great place to work."
Some City of Columbia employees say they're seeing the impacts of low job searches. Solid waste employee Jared Wuest says having more hands on deck would help in many ways.
"It definitely doesn't feel like there's enough of us this summer," Wuest said. "We're scrounging around, and sometimes we have to split routes, so we can definitely use more people."
Wuest says he enjoys working for the city and wants others to have the same experience. He says having enough people on routes makes the biggest difference now.
"We wouldn't have to worry about one person not showing up and that everyone having to be a part of someone else's route," he said.