Missouri hunters donated 235,169 pounds of venison this deer season through the state's Share the Harvest program. This included 4,936 whole deer.

Nearly 120 tons of venison donated to Share the Harvest program

Sullivan County conservation agent Katie Potter poses with venison that has been donated and processed. In coordination with STH processor Green City Foods, Putnam County Ministerial Alliance and the Pantry for Adair County received 1,700 pounds of venison donated by deer hunters.

The program, which is coordinated by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM), works with local meat processors to grind the meat into ready-to-use packages. The venison is then distributed to food banks and food pantries in the local areas where the deer were harvested, according to CFM executive director Tyler Schwartze.

Since Share the Harvest was founded in 1992, it has provided nearly 5 million pounds of venison to Missourians in need.

Anyone in Missouri who needs meat from Share the Harvest can contact their local food pantry.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Digital producer at KOMU 8 and social media producer at the Columbia Missourian. Previously photo director at Vox Magazine and assistant director of photography (ADOP), photo editor, staff photographer, reporter at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu or at @madiwinfield on Instagram and Twitter.