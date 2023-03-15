Nearly 120 tons of venison donated to Share the Harvest program

Missouri hunters donated 235,169 pounds of venison this deer season through the state's Share the Harvest program. This included 4,936 whole deer.
The program, which is coordinated by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM), works with local meat processors to grind the meat into ready-to-use packages. The venison is then distributed to food banks and food pantries in the local areas where the deer were harvested, according to CFM executive director Tyler Schwartze.
Since Share the Harvest was founded in 1992, it has provided nearly 5 million pounds of venison to Missourians in need.
Anyone in Missouri who needs meat from Share the Harvest can contact their local food pantry.