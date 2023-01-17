MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Conservation reported nearly 300,000 deer were harvested during the 2022-23 deer-hunting season, which ended Jan. 15.
In total, 140,736 were antlered bucks, 27,029 were button bucks, and 131,956 were does.
MDC reports final deer harvest for season nearly 300,000. Archery deer harvest was 56,525. Archery turkey harvest was 2,446. More at https://t.co/B5ZLGfDKUu pic.twitter.com/9My6zrcUVm— MO Conservation (@MDC_online) January 17, 2023
Franklin County hunters led the state with 6,471 deer harvested, followed by Callaway County with 5,438 and Jefferson County with 4,966.
Boone County recorded 3,653 harvested and Cole County had 1,940.
Other county totals can be found on MDC's website.
According to MDC, two firearms-related hunting incidents occurred during deer hunting season. Both were self-inflicted incidents and non-fatal.