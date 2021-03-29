MISSOURI- Eligible Missouri residents in Phase 2 are officially able to receive a vaccine. Monday marked the activation of Phase 2, which includes those who have disproportionally affected and those who accelerate economic recovery.
Governor Mike Parson announced the opening of Phase 2 would come earlier than expected. He previously said Phase 2 would open within 45 days of Phase 1B- Tier 3's start date of March 15.
He said the federal government's vaccine allotments to Missouri would "increase significantly" by the first week of April during his Mach 18 press briefing and that it was "critical" to prepare for the influx of doses, so the state will open Phase 2 and Phase 3 earlier than expected.
The activation of Phase 2 will extend vaccine eligibility to approximately 880,000 additional adult Missourians. A total of 3.9 million Missourians are now eligible and activated for a vaccine.
Current COVID-19 vaccine data shows nearly a quarter, or 24.5%, of Missouri residents have initiated vaccination. Approximately 2,340,469 total doses have been administered across the state. The state's vaccine dashboard says 244,592 of those doses have been administered over the last 7 days, which is about 34,942 doses per day.
In a press release sent Monday morning, Gov. Parson said the data shows that nearly 40% of the approximately 3 million Missourians who were eligible prior to Phase 2 have initiated vaccination. Nearly 66% of Missouri's 65 and older population and 32% of its 18 and older population have received an initial vaccination.
