JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that Michelle Hataway will serve as the acting director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED).
The announcement comes after Maggie Kost's departure. Hataway's appointment is effective immediately, according to a news release.
Hathaway previously served as regional manager, deputy director and director of the Missouri's Division of Regional Engagement. Most recently, she served as deputy director of DED.
"Michelle is a valued leader at DED, and we are excited to see her take on this new role," Parson said. "Missouri's economy is strong. Businesses are growing, investing, and creating jobs in our state, providing even greater economic opportunity for Missourians. We look forward to Michelle's leadership as we continue to expand on our accomplishments and do even more for the people of Missouri."
Prior to joining the department, Hathaway held positions with her family's 90-year-old business and at Netflix.
“I’m honored and excited for the opportunity to lead this excellent team in helping Missourians prosper,” Hataway said. “Economic development takes collaboration, and we’re fortunate in Missouri to have a wide range of supportive partners across the public and private sectors. I look forward to continuing our work together while leading DED’s initiatives to strengthen businesses, communities, and our economy as a whole.”
Hataway will also serve as the president of the Missouri Economic Development Council, effective in July.