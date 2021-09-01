JACKSONVILLE - The Missouri Veterans Cemetery will host a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday to begin a project to build a new columbarium wall.
The current wall is projected to fill up by 2022.
The $1.6 million project will build a wall with spaces for 960 veterans.
"More and more people are finding that the columbarium walls, they're taking advantage of that as a place for their final resting spot," Executive Director of the Missouri Veterans Commission Paul Kirchhoff said. "More so than what we've seen in the past with people laid to rest in the traditional mean."
The cemetery hopes that the inclusion of more names will help continue to honor veterans and provide a place for their family to return.
"This is a great opportunity for the commission to give that final resting spot, that place of honor for veterans and their loved ones," Kirchhoff said. "A place to visit that gives the honor and respect that those veterans earned through theirs and their family's sacrifices over the years that made our freedoms possible and that we take advantage of today."
Located away from the noise of traffic, the Veterans Cemetery hopes to provide a place where those who served in the military can have a designated spot to honor the time served for the country.
The columbarium wall is placed by a pond, with geese scattered around the grass. The Missouri and United State's flags mark the way to the entrance.
"We know that these veterans' final resting spot will be taken care of, as it should be," Kirchhoff said. "We know that wherever they are laid to rest will forever be taken care of by the state of Missouri."
The ceremony is open to the public at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.