COLUMBIA - Aeroflow Healthcare is expanding its coverage to Missouri and will now be able to provide breast pumps to Missouri mothers with Medicaid at no cost.
Aeroflow partnered with a Missouri Medicaid Managed Care plan to provide this additional resource for moms in the state.
Medicaid already covered breast pumps for mothers in Missouri through MO HealthNet pregnant women's benefits, but this gives moms the option to choose the Aeroflow breast pump under the same coverage.
Products covered include:
- Motif Duo
- Motif Luna
- Motif Twist
- Medela Maxflow
- Evenflo Advanced
- Lansinoh Signature Pro
- Zomee Z2 Double Electric Breast Pump
"This particular health plan was so quick moving. [State officials] saw the value in breastfeeding, and they saw the lack of access that exists," Amanda Minimi, director of corporate development at Aeroflow, said.
She said partnering with Missouri only took a "matter of months from start to finish."
"We're very excited to be partnered with [Missouri] and have already seen some high engagement numbers," Minimi said.
In a statement, Aeroflow included data showcasing that almost half of all births take place on Medicaid.
Aeroflow is the largest supplier of breast pumps through insurance in the country, according to Minimi. She said the company will not have a problem meeting demand from Missouri mothers on Medicaid.
She said Aeroflow works with a dozen other states, but that Missouri's plan is customized.
She added that although some of these products are covered by the Affordable Care Act, "They're just, unfortunately, not extended to the Medicaid population and [state officials] believe that making access easier helping make benefits better is a core value to them."
Minimi said that Aeroflow's products in particular will benefit Missouri mothers.
"We want to make sure that the equipment is valuable to them, that it is timely to them, that it meets the needs of their situation," she said. "Whether its portability, whether its the ability to recharge it, we want to make sure that we have an option that best fits the need of the patient."