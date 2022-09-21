FORT LEONARD WOOD — Contour Airlines announced Wednesday that it is expanding its jet service to connect the Fort Leonard Wood region with Dallas and Nashville through an interline agreement with American Airlines.
The new routes will begin on Oct. 18 at the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport and fly to the Nashville International Airport and the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Contour Airlines is celebrating the launch with an introductory fare of $49 each way for flights purchased by Oct. 31.
This service will offer 12 round-trip flights each week.
Travelers can book connecting flight options to global destinations through Contour Airlines' partnership with American Airlines.
After the launch of this new jet service, Contour Airlines will serve 26 markets across the country.