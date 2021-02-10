MISSOURI- A new bill introduced by Rep. Martha Stevens (D-Columbia) would provide vouchers for food at farmers markets for low-income, pregnant and postpartum women, as well as children up to 5 years of age who are at nutritional risk.
House Bill 652 states that it "will allow the Department of Agriculture to apply for a grant under the USDA Senior Farmer's Market Nutrition Program and apply for a grant and submit a state plan under the USDA's Women's Infant and Children (WIC) Farmer's Market Nutrition Program" to help low income families who meet the requirements.
When introducing this legislation, Stevens said her inspiration for proposing the bill came from her work with advocates.
"I filed this legislation, this is the fourth year in a row, and I've worked with different advocates who care about supporting low income families just like myself and also want to find ways to support local farmers and local agriculture," Stevens said.
The bill would provide vouchers for women and children who meet the income, nutritional risk and the state residency requirements.
Two major types of nutritional risks would be recognized by the bill, which include medically based risks and dietary risks. Individuals must be determined at nutritional risk by a health professional.
Sara Eber, Nutrition and Health Program Coordinator at Lincoln University, said the WIC program, for which the bill is pushing, would increase availability of foods to those who need it most.
"This bill would really increase availability and fresh fruits and vegetables to people who often have the least access," Eber said.
"If this bill is passed, Missouri has an opportunity to write for the grant funding to provide this, and that means WIC vouchers will be available for anyone eligible and they can access the farmers market", Eber said.
Martha Stanton, one mother who said she would benefit off of the program, said having more access to a wider variety of fruits and vegetables would be amazing.
"Having a more access to a wider variety of fruits and vegetables would be amazing, we would love that, especially at the local level", said Stanton.
June Tyberg, another mother who said she would benefit off of the program, said it would decrease stress in a family.
"We are a family of six, and we will definitely benefit. The program will decrease a lot of stress in a family trying to provide all the essential needs for young children especially in the times we're in, where a lot of people have lost their jobs and have to work less hours," Tyberg said.
The committee will vote on the bill Thursday morning at 8 a.m.