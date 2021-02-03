JEFFERSON CITY - A newly introduced house bill would limit the ability of public county officials to issue closures of small businesses, schools and public gatherings.
House Bill 75 would cause officials to need an approval from a legislative body in order to issue a closure for more than 15 days.
Paula McFarling, who owns a small business, expressed concern for the bill and the importance for local control, rather than involving the legislature.
"I think its insulting to our public health officials," McFarling said. "The legislature keeps saying that there should be local control, and here is a definite issue where there should local control. In our county, they know our community, and I feel like they are protecting us."
McFarling said she felt the state of Missouri has different values throughout, and the legislature should not be involved with making these types of decisions.
Sara Humm, Community Relations Manager, for the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, said the department is aware of the bill. The department is reviewing it closely but would not provide public comments on the bill, as it is not yet passed.
"At this time we don't have any comments to say, but we are certainly looking at it. We are just reviewing the language and getting an understanding of the bill," Humm said.
Michelle Baumstark, Community Relations Director for Columbia Public Schools, released a statement involving the district's thoughts on the new bill:
The bill will be voted on at a later date.