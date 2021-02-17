MISSOUIR- A proposed bill within the Missouri House of Representatives would require public health officials to treat gyms in the same manner as health care facilities. If passed, the bill would require public health officials to acknowledge that if a situation occurs where hospitals can operate, gyms must operate as well.
House Bill 762 was introduced by Rep. Jason Chipman (R-Steelville).
Chipman said the importance of physical health was a major factor in his proposal.
"The doctor tells you at the end of every office visit to eat better and get more exercise," he said. "If anything, this is just people following the doctor's orders. Stronger people almost always survive."
Jerrell Jackson, owner of the Athletic Performance Institute (API), said he hopes this bill is considered a priority for the state legislature.
"I hope passing a bill like this would be number one on a lot of people's priority list. Your health and wellness and every single thing you do from day to day is affected if you're not consistently taking care of your body and mind," Jackson said.
While Jackson and Chipman both have shown support for the bill moving forward, some representatives within the Missouri House have concerns.
Rep. Trace McCreery (D-St. Louis) said that while she believed the bill is well-intentioned, there needs to be more consideration toward the local level.
"We have to be respectful of what's going on at the local level," McCreery said. "We're living through a pandemic right now, but when you look at other countries and communities, there's an Ebola outbreak right now. We have to be able to allow our elected officials to react very quickly, so that they can do what's best for public health."
Chipman said he plans to work with his colleagues, as well as the Missouri State Medical Association, to revise some of the language of the bill.
"I don't expect anyone to look at a gym the same way as a hospital, but they both have a lot to do with health care, they just do it in different ways. What I want to do is get the language right, so it allows for both to operate under the umbrella of a healthcare facility," Chipman said.
There are no official dates scheduled yet for hearings related to the bill, but Chipman said he plans on continuing discussions next week.