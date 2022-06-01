JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Summer Food Service Program launched an interactive online map Wednesday to help families locate local summer food programs.
The program is geared toward providing breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks to children living in eligible areas during the summer months and public emergencies. These are times when children may not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.
These meals are served at churches, swimming pools, schools, parks, YMCA facilities, Boys' and Girls' clubs, and other popular areas where children gather when school is not in session.
The meals are provided for all children regardless of family income who attend the meal service location. Children must be 18 years or younger and exceptions are made for individuals ages 18 to 21who have been determined by a state or local agency to be physically or mentally disabled and participate in a established school program for the mentally or physically disabled.
The map and more information about the Summer Food Service Program can be found online here.