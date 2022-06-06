MISSOURI - Coming in July, there will be a new national hotline for all mental health crises, including suicide and substance abuse, according to the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
988 will become the new three-digit hotline, in which the calls will be routed to the National Suicide Prevention hotline to centers in each state.
Missouri's Department of Mental Health 988 hotline will launch in July. There will be six hotline centers located across the state to answer and direct these calls.
CEO and President of the Missouri Behavioral Health Council, Brent McGinty, said he believes 988 will be one of the big solutions to help people get access to trained professionals.
"It's so much easier to remember 988 than it is to Google one 800 hotline number," McGinty said. "So it really will be transformative, much like 911 was for emergencies and physical crisis. For mental health crisis, 988 is going to be that same kind of transformative event in our country."
There will also be another way to contact the 988 hotline, incase someone doesn't want or feel comfortable calling or talking on the phone.
"There'll be a text and chat feature as part of it," McGinty said. "We hope to make it as seamless of a system as possible. We've learned especially with youth, texting is something that's very easy, and it's kind of confidential, anonymous, might be a little easier to start that way. So we really wanted to make sure that feature was included in the system."
Funding for the new hotline has already been approved and is currently underway.
"Thankfully, Missouri was very proactive, and they funded $28 million going into this next year's budget. So, the General Assembly and Governor Parson really stepped up to understand that this is going to be a huge need," McGinty said.
Missouri already has six crisis centers in place, including in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Joplin and one in mid-Missouri.
McGinty said it's good these centers are based in Missouri and not another state because they can provide help and resources beyond the phone call or chat.
"If someone does need follow up care, we understand the system," he said. "In Missouri, we're going to not only answer the call, but if follow ups are needed, we will be able to have more of a warm handoff to that care, right in our communities, verses calls that come from out of state."
McGinty expressed how important the work these departments and coalitions are doing for the people and the communities they live in.
"I think the need for behavioral health services has never probably been greater," McGinty said. "I think 988 couldn't have come at a better time, because it's going to open up that access for someone to a voice. And that's often what people need, when they're alone."
McGinty said there will be a new relationship between 988 and 911. Missouri's Department of Mental Health and the Missouri Behavioral Health Council are making a system where a mental health professional will also accompany law enforcement to bridge the gap between physical and mental safety.
"We're going to start about 60 mobile crisis outreach teams across the state," said McGinty. "Maybe there's a gun involved, maybe there's this situation that could escalate, instead of always just law enforcement responding, law enforcement and a mental health professional will respond."
McGinty said working as a team with both law enforcement and mental health professionals will help with preventing negative situations.
"If we can get more and more mental health professionals responding, I think we'll end up with better outcomes," McGinty said.
McGinty said in a high stress situation, law enforcement might heighten anxiety levels. With the new system that is being developed, the hopes are that a trained mental health professional will help lessen the anxiety.
He said 24/7 crisis centers are also in the works across the state.
"Last year, the General Assembly and governor funded 12 crisis centers," McGinty said. "So not only do we have a number to call, but you can also in communities across the state now have a 24/7, often crisis center that you can go to and get care immediately when you need it."
McGinty has high hopes for all the new systems forming to give assistance to those in need.
"These crisis centers, combined with 988, combined with the mobile outreach, really puts Missouri in a system that has a lot of different ways to access care," McGinty said.
Lauren Moyer, the executive vice president of clinical innovation for Compass Health Network, oversees some of the behavioral health programs and the crisis call center.
As Missouri's 988 chair, Moyer facilitates the process as the new number prepares to go live. She said the staff for 988 goes through training so that they are equipped to handle individuals struggling with mental health crises.
"They go through a rigorous 90 day to six month training that just really gets them equipped through training courses," Moyer said. "These courses also expand their education on best practices such as suicide prevention, de-escalation and resource building to make sure they're aware of all the resources that are available to them within the state."
Moyer said she is eager for 988 to launch in July. She said it will allow for people who are in mental health crises to get help easier, faster and through a system better designed to deal with mental health.
"So if that Saturday at 2 a.m., we have a system that can support that and we can respond to that. And so just call 988. That's all that they have to remember," Moyer said. "And I think that it will really help simplify and get people the access to care that they need in the moment that they need it."