New MHA report finds short and long-term challenges amongst health care workers

MISSOURI - A new report from the Missouri Hospital Association shows 2021 data about health care worker vacancy and turnover and how it's affecting Missourians now and can be a threat for the future.
Vacancy in this aspect means that despite the efforts to higher someone, there isn't a qualified individual applying. Turnover means that people with qualifying skills to the job they are applying for can move on from employer to employer.
MHA President and CEO Jon D. Doolittle said COVID-19 has had an everlasting effect to the workforce.
"The pandemic was highly disruptive to the hospital workforce,” Doolittle said. “As we exited 2021, the indications of a full-blown crisis in hospital staffing were emerging."
This year’s report includes several categories of essential front-line caregivers at record levels of vacancy, Doolittle said.
"At the same time, many of the jobs that support hospital operations — housekeeping services and dietary aides, for example — were experiencing astronomical rates of turnover. These trends are more than unprecedented; they are unsustainable," he said.
Nurses and respiratory therapists had the highest rate of vacancy. The report found staff registered nurse vacancy rates were at 19.8%, the highest in the 21-year history of the survey.
Missouri currently has 33,692 nurses working in hospitals, and 8,334 nurse vacancies, according to a press release.
The spokesperson for the MHA, Dave Dillon, said many areas need to be improved and that it's important to be able to refill positions.
"We knew that we were going to have structural problems with the workforce, because we foresaw in the near future, a lot of retirements, the average age of registered nurses is in the 50s in Missouri, and so we could expect that we would need to backfill them," Dillon said.
Dillon said COVID-19 affected the flow of students coming into the workforce. He said nurses, especially those registered with a bachelor's degree, are a huge portion of the hospital workforce.
"They are the largest single category of employees at a hospital," Dillon said. "What we see is that we anticipated that we were going to have some supply and demand challenges. And COVID-19 made that worse because for a lot of people, their educational experience was changed."
He said they have seen more applicants for nursing schools than those nursing schools are accepting.
"And that is, in part based upon the fact that they don't have faculty to teach the classes," Dillon said. "You have to have a master's or a doctorate in nursing, nursing generally, to be a professor of nursing. And so since we don't have enough of those that love trained clinicians with that level of training, that creates a bit of a logjam, for moving people who want to work in this field, and do that kind of work through the educational attainment, they'll need to do it."
Dillon said he's glad the nursing programs are doing their jobs and accepting the best students, but he also wants the people who want to be part of the hospital workforce, too.
"It's hyper competitive. And that is good in that we're getting the best people, you know, that are, are the applicants," Dillon said. "But there are also a lot of very good people who don't make the cut, because of the number of people we can put through that pipeline. And so it's kind of a double edged sword."
Price increases due to inflation also affects hospitals and puts them in a complicated situation, Dillon said.
"As we're trying to buttress our workforce, all of our payments are linked to long-term contracts, meaning Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payers don't change their rates when inflation goes up, and we have no place to pass those costs," he said. "So we can't immediately just give everyone a 20% raise and fix the problem. Because Medicare isn't going to give a hospital a 20% raise... So we've got a financial challenge, because everything else costs for two, at the same time as we've got a workforce challenge, and solving that is not going to be easy."
Dillon said the numbers right now and for the foreseeable future are just not sustainable.
"There may be some flow back from people who left, but we'll come back," he said. "But we definitely have to invest, and not just as a community to hospitals, our communities have to invest because these institutions are too important not to have or not to have full access to."