JEFFERSON CITY - The new Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Donald G. Kauerauf, was sworn into office Wednesday morning.
Donald G. Kauerauf has sworn in as Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (@HealthyLivingMo).We are excited to welcome Don to Missouri and look forward to the great work he is sure to accomplish in service to all Missourians. pic.twitter.com/VJXqDzLAEm— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 1, 2021
Kauerauf served as the Assistant Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health from 2016 until his retirement in 2018. He was selected to chair the Illinois Terrorism Task Force and has served in that capacity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his position as Chair of the Terrorism Task Force, Kauerauf also served as Deputy to the Illinois Governor’s Homeland Security Advisor and Policy Advisor to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director.
Kauerauf has more than 30 years of experience in state government and has served in various senior leadership positions in public health and emergency management.
During his time with the Illinois Department of Public Health, he developed a statewide structure to improve communication between the Department and local public health agencies and directed the development and implementation of the nation's first statewide pandemic influenza exercise.