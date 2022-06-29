COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson signed five new measures into law Wednesday, including House bill 1878. The bill is focused on improving methods for Missourians to vote.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the bill requires the use of a paper ballot that is hand-marked by the voter or marked in another authorized manner. Any election authority with direct recording, electronic vote-counting machines may continue using such machines until Jan. 1, 2024.
These electronic vote-counting machines were first introduced back in 2002 with the first wave of electronic voting. There are currently zero of these machines used in Boone County and only two machines of its kind being used in the state of Missouri due to updates in technology, according to Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon.
The technology was updated in favor of ballot-marking devices. The ballot-marking devices require the voter to put a piece of paper into the ballot-marking device machine. The voter can then use the touchscreen for accessibility purposes to make their selections.
Once the selections have been made, the machine prints out another piece of paper that the voter puts into a tabulator to have their ballot physically punched.
The newly-signed bill does not go into effect until after the primary election coming up in August. The bill also allows a two-week period of no-excuse absentee voting before the November general election.
"The two weeks leading up to the November election, there will be an opportunity for voters to vote in person in our office without needing to have a reason," Lennon said.
After the election, the Boone County Clerk's Office will offer voter education to help inform voters on what they need to bring the next time they vote, including a photograph ID. The voter education offered by the clerk's office will implement infographics, social media, and answer frequently asked questions for citizens to learn the different ways they can vote.
