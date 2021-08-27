MISSOURI-- New Missouri laws will go into effect Saturday, Aug. 28 across the state.
Police departments will need to make internal changes in adjusting to Senate Bill 26.
Some changes include:
- Officers are required to be fingerprinted on or before Jan. 1, 2022.
- This will allow for a criminal history background check and to be enrolled in an FBI service known as the "Rap Back" Program.
- The bill details an officer's rights when under investigation.
- Some rights include allowing the police officer to be informed of the violation and who will be giving the interview.
- The officer will be able to have an attorney present during the interview.
- The "Police Use of Force Transparency Act of 2021" database will require agencies to "report local data on use-of-force incidents."
- The Department of Public Safety will publish an analysis of the data reported no later than January 1, 2025. The report shall be updated at least every five years.
"The Rap Back Program requires that we contact the Director of Public Safety and ask if an officer has some disciplinary actions from another agency," Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said. "It's really about changing the reporting process for us."
