COLUMBIA - The first legislative session of 2023 takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. and there is a wide variety of topics on both parties agendas.
These topics include but are not limited to:
- Medicaid expansion
- Legalization of marijuana
- Parent's Rights Bill
- Teacher salary increases
- New gun laws
Medicaid expansion
Medicaid expansion was passed back in 2020, with enrollment processing beginning back in Oct. of 2021, but lawmakers refused to fund the expansion in 2021.
A Missouri Supreme Court ruling overrode the refusal which opened the doors back up for funding. As of early 2022, 58,000 individuals enrolled in the Medicaid expansion, however, lawmakers were still unraveling the expansion process.
At the end of 2022 and into this year, lawmakers are hoping to further implement the expansion.
Now, Medicaid covers individuals under the age of 65 as long as income is about $19,000 for an individual and $38,000 for a household of four.
The federal government is covering 90% of the expansion.
Marijuana legalization
Marijuana Legalization was passed back in Dec. 2021 and sales are predicted to start as early as February of this year.
The legalization allows individuals aged 21 and up to possess up to three ounces and/or grow up to six plants in their home.
There is also a 4% tax on marijuana sales which will benefit Missouri's veterans.
The amendment is expected to bring $18 million in annual tax revenue and will cost the state $7 million in operating expenses.
Parent's Rights Bill
The Parent's Rights Bill says that no district should deny a parent or guardian of a minor certain rights in the school system.
These rights include:
- The right to know what a child is learning at school
- The right to transparency in the school board and system
- The right to check-in with a child
The bill was first introduced last year and broke the record for most public testimony submitted in Missouri House. The bill was created to rebuild the trust between parents and the school system, but there have been a lot of mixed opinions from parents, legislators and school staff.
The bill passed in The Missouri House in 2022 and Republicans are planning to discuss it further in the Senate this year.
Teacher salary increases
Missouri ranks 50th in the nation for starter teacher salary at $33,234, still, after some upward movement last year. Missouri also ranks 47th in the nation for average teacher salary at $51,557.
In Dec. 2021, The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education voted on a proposal to increase starting teacher pay to $38,000.
The proposal also included a plan to create early learning opportunities for all Missouri children and a plan to expand on 2021 grants that fund local education programs.
Rep. Ed Lewis (R-Moberly) prefiled a bill that aims to raise teacher salaries to $34,000 at the beginning of the 2024 school year and to $38,000 by the 2026 school year.
Gun laws
Rep. David Tyson (D-Columbia) prefiled legislation last month to prohibit teens from purchasing semi-automatic and automatic weapons.
The bill would make purchasing or leasing a semi-automatic or automatic firearm a class A misdemeanor for individuals aged 20 and under. Similarly, selling or leasing a firearm to anyone aged 20 and under would also be a class A misdemeanor.
In addition to this filing, there were over a dozen other bills about guns from both the house and the senate.