COLUMBIA − Changes are on the way for how student-athletes in Missouri can be paid.
"The new pending amendment to the NIL legislation really creates some of the most broad opportunities to name, image, and likeness that we've seen in any state legislation across the country," Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) expert Luke Fedlam said.
The updated law will allow college coaches, administrators and other athletic department employees in the state to help athletes find and negotiate compensation for NIL deals. The bill is expected to be signed by Gov. Mike Parson in the upcoming weeks.
Another result of the amendment is high school athletes in Missouri will be incentivized to stay in their home state, as they'd be able to sign NIL deals as soon as they sign a national letter of intent. That would be as early as December of senior year for high school football players.
The new changes remain unclear to some high school football coaches and could give pause with the uncertainty.
"I want to make sure that everybody is on the same page in trying to help student athletes and not doing this for our own gain and that would be the one concern I would have is where we are headed in trying to help," Blair Oaks head football coach Ted LePage said.
Even with the updates, it remains clear that college programs may not pay athletes for pay, and all payments must be endorsement based.
"Most laws are being very clear that pay for play is not allowed," Fedlam said. "That is really the one thing that separates professionalism from this unique world of amateurism."