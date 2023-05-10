Blair Oaks senior Wyatt Bonnett, center, holds up the MSHSAA Class 2 trophy along with the rest of his team Friday, Dec. 2, at Memorial Stadium. The Falcons defeated Lamar 32-27 in the Class 2 Show-Me Bowl and have now won three state titles in the past five years. They won the Class 3 Show-Me Bowl in 2020 and the Class 2 Show-Me Bowl in 2018.