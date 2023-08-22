COLUMBIA - Next Monday, a number of new laws will take effect after being passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol provided a summary of the new laws, which include the following:
Patrol Records
Requested, basic crash reports will be able to be electronically submitted, paid and received on an electronic device for greater efficiency and decreased turnaround time.
Missouri Rap Back Program
Previously any entity participating in the Missouri Rap Back program could request a person's updated criminal record if there was any national or statewide record review within six years. That six-year requirement has bean repealed.
Log Truck Requirements
Log trucks may now have a total weight of up to 109,600 pounds rather than 105,000 pounds.
Medical Examiner's Certificate
Medical examiner's certificates for commercial driver's licenses or instruction permits may now also be provided by mail, fax or e-mail to the state.
Missing Children
The definition of a "missing child" in the context of law enforcement searches has been expanded to include anyone under 18, foster children regardless of age, emancipated minors, homeless youths or unaccompanied minors.
First-Degree Property Damage
Adds to the current offense of property damage to include if someone knowingly damages, modifies or destroys an ATM.
Stealing
Adds to the current offense if the property stolen is an ATM or its contents, regardless of the amount stolen.
Firearms in Schools
Provides that school officers commissioned by a school board are allowed to bring firearms into a school or on a school bus.
Interfering with Livestock Transportation
Interfering with the transport of livestock is a class E felony for a first offense and a class C felony for any subsequent offense unless the defendant can prove they had the consent of the livestock's owner. Under this act, someone commits the offense of interfering with livestock transportation if they knowingly:
- Stop or disturb the vehicle transporting livestock
- Provoke the livestock confined in the vehicle
- Puts a substance on the livestock affecting its health or use
This act does not apply to law enforcement officers enforcing the law.
Peace Officer Training
Peace officers must have no fewer than 600 hours of basic training hours in order to be licensed.
Disciplining of Peace Officers
There are now additional grounds for which peace officers can be disciplined. A peace officer will be disciplined who:
- Cannot perform the duties of a peace officer safely and competently
- Has committed a crime or has been criminally convicted, regardless if a sentence was given
- Has acted with disregard for public safety
- Has tested positive for a controlled substance without a valid prescription
- Is subject to a suspension or revocation order of a peace officer license from another peace officer licensing authority
- Has behaved in a way that is not conducive to being a peace officer
Motor Vehicle Sales Tax
Licensed motor vehicle dealers will collect and remit their collected sales taxes to the Department of Revenue. This follows the development of the DOR's system for vehicle titling and registration, driver licensing, and liens.
Texting While Driving
Current laws banning texting while driving have been repealed, while others have been enacted in their place.
According to the new "Siddens Bening Hands Free Law," drivers can no longer hold a phone or use it to communicate while driving without the use of hands-free or voice-operated functions within the vehicle.
There are now increased penalties for repeat offenders, violations within a work zone when workers are present, violations within a school zone and violations that cause any property damage, personal injury or death.
If drivers are stopped by law enforcement, they have the right to decline a search of their device. Warrants cannot be issued to confiscate or access a phone unless a violation of this law results in serious injury or death.