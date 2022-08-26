Money Laundering
The offense of money laundering must now specify a specific financial transaction and now includes a definition of a digital form of currency called “cryptocurrency.”
Opioid Addiction Treatment Fund
If he/she is a licensed physician or contracted with a licensed physician, the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services is now able to issue a statewide standing order for addiction mitigation medication.
This new law also permits the possession of an addition mitigation medication and provides that the Department of Corrections and the Judiciary will have access to the “Opioid Addiction Treatment and Recovery Fund” to pay for opioid addiction treatment and prevention services as well as any health care and law enforcement costs related to this.
Motor Vehicle Financial Responsibility
The Department of Revenue (DOR) must now establish a voluntary suspension process for motor vehicles which are either inoperable or in storage.
Once the vehicle has been suspended, whoever uses it must then notify the DOR when the vehicle will next be in use so its registration can be reinstated after the Department receives proof of financial responsibility.
If the vehicle is used while it has been registered as being “out of service,” the user faces a class B misdemeanor and may also be charged as violating the Motor Vehicle Financial Responsibility Law.
Medical Marijuana Facility Background Checks
Fingerprinted background checks are required for all employees, contractors, owners and volunteers of licensed or certified medical marijuana facilities.
Police Department Funding
The city of Kansas City is required to provide one-fourth of the city's general revenue per fiscal year to fund the Kansas City Board of Police. There is a new exception to allow for a law that increases minimum funding, if increased before Dec. 31, 2026, for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure they have additional resources to serve their communities.
Substitute Teaching
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, substitute teachers that apply for a fingerprint background check can submit the results to up to five different school districts for a specified fee.
Vehicles Used to Transport School Children
School districts have authority to use vehicles designed for carrying more than 10 passengers, including the driver, is included in the definition of "school bus."
Child Trafficking
When a child is located by a law enforcement official and there is reasonable cause to suspect child sex trafficking, the law enforcement official should immediately cause a report to the Children's Division. If the Children's Division determines that the report merits investigation, the official and the Children's Division should ensure the child's immediate safety.
Orders of Protection
If a full order of protection is granted by a court, all temporary order should continue and should remain in full force and effect unless otherwise ordered by the court.
The court may order a party to pay a reasonable amount for the other party's attorney fees incurred prior to, throughout, and after the proceeding.
Notice of Order of Protection
Notice is given by actual communication to the person deemed to have a notice of an order of protection against him or her for advisement.
Witnesses in Cases Involving Sexual Offenses
A witness's prior sexual conduct or prior sexual conduct is inadmissible at any trial, hearing or court proceeding and is not a subject for inquiry during a deposition or during discovery.
Witnesses in Domestic Assault Proceedings
A victim or member of the victim's family in a domestic assault proceeding should not be compelled to reveal residential or employment addresses in an open court record unless the court finds it necessary.
Sexual Offenses
If a person that commits the offense of sexual contact with a student is a coach, director, or other adult with a school-aged team or club will be charged with committing the offense.
Sexual Offenders
Any person found guilty of the offense of possession of child pornography should not knowingly be present in certain areas and shall not serve as an athletic coach.
Offense of Prostitution
Anyone under the age of 18 will not be certified as an adult for the offense of prostitution and should be classified as a victim of abuse and reported immediately to the Children's Division and to the juvenile officer for appropriate services.
Sexual Performance By a Child
Class C felonies are given for sexual performance that include sexual conduct by a child who is less than 18 years old.
Offense of Enabling Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Class E and Class C felonies can be applied for those enabling sexual exploitation of a minor with criminal negligence permits or allows sexual or pornography offenses.
Offense of Providing Explicit Sexual Material to a Student
Anyone affiliated with a public or private elementary or secondary school that provides explicit sexual material to a student that is aware of its content and character receives a Class A misdemeanor.
Sexual Offenders
Definitions of "sexual conduct" and "sexual contact" have been modified.
Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights
Sexual assault survivors can obtain certain rights regardless of previous investigation or prosecution results waived. The survivor must be informed of their survivor's rights.
Closed Records of Victims of Sexual Assault
Information for victims of domestic assault or stalking will be closed and extended to the victim's email, birth date, health status, and testing report information. Anyone requesting such information can petition for in-camera inspections of the records.
Custody of Offenders
New Class A and Class E felonies are in place for anyone who escapes or attempts to escape from custody after arrest.